Tuesday May 9, 2023 – A video of a proposal which took an unusual twist is trending online.

The lady who was proposed to, revealed that she got a phone call from someone who told her that her boyfriend was having issues with some armed persons.

The girl who was seen being dragged around by her boyfriend’s friends revealed that the mood at the scene when she arrived, made her break down.

It however ended up with her saying “yes” to her boyfriend’s proposal.

Watch the video below