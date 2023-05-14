Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 13, 2023 – A Twitter user has shared his excitement of finally getting his ex and her family deported.

@BaskGod revealed that he tried getting his ex and her family deported for seven years before succeeding in his quest.

He tweeted;

“I have been trying to get my ex and her family deported for close to 7 years now.

Received some very good news this morning!”