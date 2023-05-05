Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 5, 2023 – A Twitter user has taken to the platform to narrate how his friend was left heartbroken.

This was after discovering that his pregnant girlfriend is his blood sister.

According to @KhJrSly, his friend made the discovery after visiting his pregnant girlfriend’s parents.

He tweeted;

“Raised by a single mom, got your girlfriend pregnant in the US. Then she takes you home to meet her folks and her dad is your actual dad. My boy dey go through series of madness this afternoon”