Monday May 15, 2023 – A lawyer has narrated how a man died while cheating on wife with a corps member. (a force similar to Kenya’s NYS)

@BolanleCole claimed the deceased left his home by 5:30am for the corps member’s house, and died while they were having sex.

He added that the man’s wife found it hard to believe until she saw his corpse.

He tweeted;

“A man left his wife on their matrimony bed around 5:30am in the morning to a youth Corper’s house he was having affairs with only to die in active service while performing an extra marital’s duty. It was a family friend that called the wife and pass the information to her. the wife didn’t believe until he saw the lifeless body. What a sad day.”