Sunday May 7, 2023 – A man has confronted his partner for taking out $300 from his money every week to send to her ex-boyfriend in prison.

As the man demanded for an explanation from the lady for the money transfer, she repeatedly insisted that she did nothing wrong. She also claimed that she sent the money to this ex named Dante because he has no one.

The man who pointed out that his partner might still be in love with her imprisoned ex, added that all he has demanded from her is loyalty and respect even though she doesn’t cook or clean.

