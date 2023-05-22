Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 22, 2023 – A man has been caught trying to smuggle an eight-and-a-half inch pair of scissors into a jail by hiding it in his anus.

The staff at La Porte County Jail in Indiana, USA made the discovery on Wednesday, May 17 when the man, an arrested suspect, refused to cooperate with officials during a routine search.

The man ‘reluctantly’ agreed to an electronic body scan, then the jail’s assistant commander of operations, Lieutenant Jeff Holt, ‘observed what appeared to be a foreign object inside the anal cavity of the arrestee’, Sky News reports.

Despite remaining uncooperative, the authorities carried out a second scan which then found the object had moved slightly and could be identified – as an eight-and-a-half inch long pair of scissors.

A spokesman for the prison said in a statement: ‘A short time later, the scissors were removed from the arrestee without incident’.

Captain Derek J Allen, from La Porte County sheriff’s office, said: ‘Lieutenant Holt is commended for relying upon his training and experience, and successfully preventing a dangerous edged object from making its way fully into the jail.’

Details of the man’s identity or what he was arrested for have not been made public.

The full-body scanner was first used in the jail in 2017, and it has discovered items including tattoo equipment, drugs, and ‘paraphernalia’ being smuggled by prisoners.