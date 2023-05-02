Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – A 25-year-old woman identified simply as Eunice has reportedly been murdered by her husband at Nungua in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana after she asked for a divorce.

Local publications reported that her husband macheted her during a scuffle and she died on the spot after the attack.

The suspect was also said to have attacked his father-in-law.

It was gathered that Eunice had moved out of the house due to the emotional and physical abuse by her husband. Her father, Ebenezer Dwomoh, who confirmed her death during an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, said they are still in shock.

Dwomoh said Eunice went to her husband’s house to present a summon letter from Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit when the incident occurred.

Mr Dwomoh described his son in-law as serial wife beater which forced his daughter to move out of the house. He said;

“Eunice moved out of the house because she could no longer take the beatings so this man decided to make life all living hell for her. He will even come to our house and beat her. He follows my daughter everywhere she goes and beat her until he finally killed her that faithful day.”

After committing the heinous crime, he said the suspect tried to escape but residents in the area managed to apprehend him and subjected him to severe beating.

Dwomoh said but for the timely interventions of the police, the suspect would have been lynched. He appealed to the Ghana Police Service to ensure the suspect faces the full rigours of the law.

The deceased’s father added;

“We will follow this issue until this guy is jailed. We want justice for Eunice.”