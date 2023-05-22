Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023 – Reports have emerged of a horrifying incident at Alleyways Beer Garden, a popular nightclub in Kisumu CBD, where Dave Oludhe, a reveler, was subjected to a vicious beating by the club’s bouncers.

Dave ordered a bottle of Martel on Saturday night but was not aware that Mpesa was not working due to scheduled maintenance that ran for hours.

Safaricom had announced that some services such as Lipa Mpesa will not be available but some people were not aware.

An altercation between the reveler and bouncers ensued when he was ordered to pay and in the process, the rogue bouncers assaulted him.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at a Kisumu hospital.

See photos.

