Tuesday May 30, 2023 – Police in Delhi, India have arrested a 20-year-old man for brutally stabbing and killing his 16-year-old girlfriend in public.

In the footage of the horrific killing which occurred on Sunday night, May 28, 2023, the man identified Sahil is seen stabbing the young lady several times before bludgeoning her with a large rock while several people can be seen walking past or watching the assault. (If you missed the video, watch it here>>)

“The couple was in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday,” senior police officer, Ravi Kumar Singh, told the media. “On Sunday, the victim planned to attend the birthday party of her friend’s son but was accosted and stabbed repeatedly.”

Sahil had gone absconding after the murder and was arrested near Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, May 29.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s father.

Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suman Nalwa said on Monday, “We have arrested the accused, Sahil from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a mechanic for AC and Refrigerators. Further investigation is underway. We will make sure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused.”

Revealing the details of how the accused was arrested, the police sources told news agency ANI that while Sahil switched off his phone and went into hiding after the incident, he made a phone call to his father which gave away his location.

Police said that technical surveillance was put on him after the phone call.

“After the incident, the accused had fled and went to his relative in Bulandshahr to hide. However, after reaching there, he called his father and after that, the police arrested him through technical surveillance,” police sources said.