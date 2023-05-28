Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 27, 2023 – A man identified as Wellman Ncube has been remanded in police custody after allegedly attacking his ex-wife’s new boyfriend for playing with his child.

The incident occurred at Beitbridge, Zimbabwe, on March 17, 2023, and has left the victim, Robin Zhou, injured and in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses told Masvingo Mirror that Ncube first launched an attack at Bishopstone Farm Compound, where Zhou and Ncube’s ex-wife reside.

“Ncube charged at him and head-butted him once, leaving Zhou startled and fleeing for safety,” recounts a witness who wished to remain anonymous.

Ncube’s anger did not dissipate overnight. In a shocking turn of events, he broke into his ex-wife’s unlocked residence around 2 am the next day. Discovering Zhou sleeping beside her, his rage overflowed.

“The accused charged at Zhou, brandishing a knife, and inflicted two swift stabs, one below the left armpit and another on the lower left abdomen,” states Sergeant Linda Moyo, the investigating officer.

Despite Zhou’s attempts to shield himself with a blanket, the vicious attack caused severe injuries. Dazed and with his life hanging by a thread, Zhou managed to escape and ran approximately 50 meters before succumbing to unconsciousness.

Zhou’s cry for help alerted neighbours, who promptly intervened to rescue him. They immediately contacted emergency services, leading to his swift transfer to Beitbridge District Hospital and subsequently to United Bulawayo Hospital, where he underwent critical medical treatment.

A police report was swiftly filed at Beitbridge Rural Police Station, leading to the arrest of Ncube. Magistrate Innocent Bepura has since ordered Ncube to remain in custody pending further investigation and legal proceedings.