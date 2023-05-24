Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Kenyans have been left asking themselves serious questions about what became of President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic matrix after the prices of bread also went up to the utter shock of hustlers.

Many Kenyans thought that Ruto will drastically reduce the cost of basic commodities like bread, unga, and fuel once he took power, but according to the recent development, things are getting worse.

The price of bread in Kenya has now increased by up to Sh10 as the cost of living in the country continues to soar.

A spot check in various supermarkets in Nairobi has revealed that a 400gram packet of bread is now retailing at an average of Sh70, up from Sh60, a 600gram packet is selling at Sh100, up from Sh90, and the 800gram packet is now retailing at Sh140.

According to reports, bakers reviewed the prices upwards after the price of sugar went up. Currently, a 2kg packet of sugar is retailing at Sh438, steeply rising by more than Sh80 over the past few months.

“As a result of increased prices of raw materials in the baking industry, the cost of production has become untenable and hence we have increased our prices effective from May 22, 2023,” said Kenyan bakers in a notice.

Besides, the increase in the cost of bread has been occasioned by the weakening of Kenyan shilling against the Dollar, even as the international price of wheat dropped from $520 a tonne to $310 a tonne.

The other reason is that the war in Ukraine prevented Ukraine from exporting wheat to various countries, including Kenya, considering it is the fifth largest wheat-exporting country in the world.

A section of Kenyans reacted to the news of new bread prices being effected immediately:

“High Taxes will kill entrepreneurship and finally collapse of the economy,” said Ruguru Wa Gitau.

“On this, I am unbothered, I hate anything bread,” said Winnie Kiziah.

“We can do without bread bora ngwashe na nduma wasiguze naeza uwa mtu (as long as they don’t touch the price of sweet potatoes and cassavas),” said Bernard Aswani.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.