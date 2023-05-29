Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 29, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared total war with former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga.

Speaking during a church service at AIPCA Town Cathedral Thika, Kiambu County, Gachagua warned Maina Njenga against reviving the outlawed Mungiki sect and cautioned of grave consequences.

According to Gachagua, President William Ruto’s government would employ all resources to make sure the dreaded Mungiki remains dead for the good of the country.

And that was not all, Gachagua singled out Maina Njenga for manipulating the youth to enrich himself through the Mungiki operations.

He claimed that Njenga was the sole beneficiary, referencing the nine-posh mansions that the latter built across the country.

“It is a few people taking advantage of young people. That sect leader is whereby the money was being collected and take all the money to him. As we speak today, he has nine posh homes, in Lavington, Kitengela, Nyahururu etc.”

“I want to talk to our young people, please don’t be misled to start those activities because the government will not allow even for a day, and it will be rough, I can tell you,” he stated.

He appealed to parents, church leaders, and elders to talk to the young people in Mt Kenya to ensure they are not enjoined in the sect.

“We have heard your concerns about that gang. Let me assure you that the government will not allow the revival of that criminal gang, it will not happen.”

“I appeal to church leaders and elders, please talk to our children. That person reviving that gang is setting our children to be killed. Since the government will not allow it, I want to ask parents to talk to their children not to allow them to be misused for trouble,” he pleaded.

In particular, he dared the organisers behind the sect to use their children as opposed to using the youth in their scheme.

“Any attempt to recreate their activity will not be allowed. Why can’t you bring your own children to face us?” he wondered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.