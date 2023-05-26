Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio Member of Parliament has said former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has reawakened the voice of the Kikuyu community.

Speaking on Thursday, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi said the community is struggling with the direction of its political history.

“Maina Njenga has just awoken a voiceless community struggling to reshape the course of their political history,” Amisi said.

Amisi said President William Ruto is already losing the Kikuyu nation as well as the hustlers who are up in arms.

On Thursday as Njenga had presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters along Kiambu road, a large crowd of his supporters were outside waiting for him.

Police ended up clashing with Njenga’s supporters who were at the DCI offices chanting ‘Chairman’ as they wanted to see their leader.

‘Tunataka Chairman akuje,” the crowd shouted.

However, as they approached the DCI gate, the police lobbed tear gas to disperse them.

Njenga had presented himself to the DCI headquarters following instructions from DCI in Nakuru on Wednesday to do so.

The former Mungiki leader was called in for questioning over claims of possession of two guns and 90 rolls of bhang.

