Friday, May 19, 2023 – Maasai Mara University corruption whistleblower Spencer Sankale Ololchike has been rewarded with a plum job by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

In a Gazette Notice on Friday, Koome appointed Spencer Sankale to the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

Spencer will serve on the tribunal for an initial three-year term, with the possibility of contract renewal alongside twelve other individuals.

In the exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 of the Tax Appeals Tribunal Act, 2013, the Judicial Service Commission appoints (the individuals) to be members of the Tax Appeals Tribunal, for a term of three (3) years, with effect from May 10, 2023.” read Chief Justice Koome’s Gazette Notice.

Spencer’s other colleagues on the tribunal include Ogaga Gloria Awuor, Ongeti Walter Juma, Diriye Abdullahi Mohamed, Vikiru Timothy Bunyali, Komolo Erick Onyango, Kashindi George Ashiono, and Ng’ang’a Eunice Njeri.

Spencer gained prominence when he served as the Chief Finance Officer at Maasai Mara University and exposed a corruption scandal involving university Vice-chancellor Prof Mary Walingo.

However, he was subsequently dismissed by the university council, which accused him of conducting a smear campaign against those he believed to be unfit for their positions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.