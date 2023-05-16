Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Giraffe Manor, one of the most exclusive hotels in the upmarket Karen neighborhood, has been accused of discriminating against Kenyans.

A lady called the hotel to ask for a booking using a Kenyan accent, but the management told her that the hotel was fully booked.

The same lady called using a foreign accent, and they accepted the booking because they thought she is a mzungu.

This is not the first that the lavish hotel is being accused of discrimination.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.