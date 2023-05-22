Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023 – Kakamega nominated MCA, Slyvia Muteshi, is the topic of discussion on social media circles after she was filmed burning clothes that belong to her politician husband Titus Khamala, the Member of Parliament for Lurambi constituency.

Slyvia is believed to be Khamala’s third wife.

She accused him of promiscuity and therefore announced an end to their relationship by burning his clothes.

She said she doesn’t regret her decision because they have no children together.

“I do not have her kid so there is nowhere a kid will tell me ‘mum why did you chase away daddy?’ It (the relationship) was just friendship. That is why I am burning this property to show that I am ending everything. I do not want to forgive him. I had even bought him some clothes but I am burning them all. Let no one come and tell me this and that. I am not interested. I am starting my life afresh.

“Now he can stay with his wives. If he wants to add ten women from today he is free to do so.

“I will not ask him anything,” she said while fuming with rage.

Watch the video.

