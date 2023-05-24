Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 24, 2023 – Oscar winner, Lupita Nyong’o has addressed the long-standing rumours of a romance with singer, Janelle Monáe, her best friend.

The pair first met during the 2014 Met Gala, just after Nyong’o landed her Oscar for 12 Years a Slave. They quickly became friends, and, over the years, rumours have persisted that they are romantically involved.

In a recent cover story in Rolling Stone magazine, Nyong’o said that she totally understood why people would think that they are romantically involved, although she refused to categorically deny the romance rumors.

“She has magnetism that they were obviously picking up on,” Nyong’o began.

“She is that enigmatic. I was not surprised. And I don’t mind being associated with her in any capacity.”

Nyong’o reminisced on meeting Monàe for the first time when she was still new to Hollywood.

“This world is still extremely new to me and unbelievable,” she continued. “[Janelle] came up to me and just gave me the realest hug.

“I think we may have swayed to the music. She was just like, ‘I’m so proud of you, and just thank you for being you’.

“At some point, [Janelle] asked me for my phone, put her number in and said, ‘Let’s stay in touch’. She was like, ‘I really mean it. If you need anything, I’m here for you’.”

Despite their close friendship, Nyong’o admitted she still doesn’t “know everything” about Monáe..

“Just because you’re a close friend doesn’t mean you get to know everything about her. That’s what makes her interesting as an artist.”

Lupita is currently dating television host Selema Masekela.

Monáe on the other hand, came out as pansexual in 2018 and non-binary in 2022, and has been a consistent advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Despite being vocal about their sexuality and gender identity, they are fiercely private when it comes to their personal life.

“I have a policy and agreement with myself, that is a part of my life I want to keep private,” Monáe told Rolling Stone.

“I can talk about my identity, I can talk about my sexuality. I can talk about all things Janelle Monáe without having to go into detail. It’s not necessary.”