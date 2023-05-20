Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 20, 2023 – A man called Bonnie Ibrahim has vowed never to cheat on his wife.

Mr. Ibrahim stated this in a post on infidelity shared on a Facebook group on May 18, 2023.

“Cheating on a woman who has given me kids is one thing I can never even think of.

Loving her and cherishing her is my responsibility, so help me God,” he wrote.