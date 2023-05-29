Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 29 May 2023 – The publicized affair between Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh and nominated Senator Karen Nyamu is reportedly on the rocks.

According to a source close to them, trouble started after Samidoh found out that his wife Edday Nderitu is planning to settle in America for good with their three kids and abandon her troubled marriage.

When Edday and her kids left the country about three weeks ago, Samidoh thought that they were going on a vacation.

However, she had other plans.

She is reportedly considering settling in America and starting a new life.

Samidoh is said to have confronted Karen Nyamu and accused her of wrecking his marriage because of disrespecting his wife.

A source close to Karen and Samidoh revealed that they are currently not seeing each other eye to eye.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.