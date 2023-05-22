Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed calls by a section of Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders who have been urging him to retire from active politics.

Speaking on Monday during the Jubilee Party’s National Delegates Conference(NDC) at Ngong Racecourse, Uhuru said that he will not be intimidated, revealing that he had planned to retire and engage in other activities, but some people are pushing him to do that, and that was not going to happen.

“I had decided that I would quit politics and engage in different things. I thought that the day we will have NDC, I would come to tell you that I had done my bit and it was time to have new leaders.”

“But some people have decided to go with threats and intimidation, today I want to tell them to look for someone else to intimidate, not Uhuru Kenyatta,” Uhuru said leaving the delegates in cheers.

Uhuru’s remarks came a day after rebel Jubilee Party leaders led by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Kanini Kega and nominated MP Sabina Chege asked him to resign as Jubilee Party leader and hand over the party to young leaders.

