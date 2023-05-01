Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp is set to be charged by the FA over his furious comments about referee Paul Tierney in his post-match interview at Anfield on Sunday April 30.

It comes after the Reds’ dramatic 4-3 victory over Tottenham during which saw Klopp rushed over to celebrate Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner in front of fourth official John Brooks.

Tierney then yellow carded the Liverpool boss, who had been angered by the decision to award Tottenham a free-kick which led to Richarlison’s equaliser just moments earlier.

After the game, Klopp then accused Tierney of having an agenda against Liverpool after the Anfield drama was the latest incident in a long-running spat between himself and the official.

Klopp said on Sky Sports after the game: ‘What he (Tierney) said to me then when he gave me the yellow card. That’s not possible. But it’s not OK as well,’ adding Tierney said something ‘unacceptable’ to him.

PGMOL say they have listened back to Tierney’s audio from the match and he acted in a ‘professional manner throughout’, accusing Klopp of lying about the official’s conduct.

The referees’ governing body released a statement on Sunday saying: ‘PGMOL is aware of the comments made by Jurgen Klopp after his side’s fixture with Tottenham Hotspur.

‘Match officials in the Premier League are recorded in all games via a communications system and having fully reviewed the audio of referee Paul Tierney from today’s fixture, we can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout, including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierney’s actions were improper.’