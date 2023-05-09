Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 9, 2023 – Lionel Messi’s big-money move to Saudi Arabia from Paris Saint-Germain this summer is a ‘done deal’, according to reports in France.

The Argentine superstar will sign a massive contract worth £522million at Saudi side Al-Hilal.

The move will see him reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Hilal’s rivals Al-Nassr in the Gulf state.

According to AFP, a Saudi source close to the negotiations confirmed on Tuesday morning, May 9, that Messi will be playing in Saudi next season, labelling the transfer ‘huge’.

The source, speaking anonymously, added the move is now a ‘done deal’. But Messi’s entourage told GetFootballNewsFrance that no agreement had yet been reached with the Saudi outfit.

French newspaper L’Equipe had earlier claimed a verbal agreement had been reached but no contract had yet been signed.

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that his wife Antonela ‘could not imagine’ moving their family to Saudi Arabia. She is reportedly reluctant for the couple, along with their three young sons – Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 5 – to relocate to the Middle East and she would prefer to stay in Europe.

L’Equipe claim the offer on the table for Messi is a two-year deal with the option of a third, which would see the player turn 38 before it expires.

It was also said Messi himself would have preferred to stay in Europe, with the star reportedly keeping an eye on the financial situation at former club Barcelona. But it now appears he has closed the door on a return to Spain.