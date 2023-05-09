Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 9, 2023 – Lionel Messi’s father has shut down claims his son has agreed to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and sign a big-money deal with a Saudi Arabia club.

Messi’s father, Jorge, released a statement after reports earlier in the day said that the forward would sign a massive contract worth £522million at Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Jorge took to social media to say: ‘There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year. The decision will never be made before Lionel finished the league with PSG.

‘Once the season is over it will be time to analyse and see what is there, and then make a decision. There are always rumors and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety but the truth is only one and we can assure that there is nothing with anyone. Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season.

‘It seems to me a lack of respect towards the media where they respond, that there are those who consciously and deliberately deceive, without providing any proof of their claims, and wanting to turn any malicious rumor into news or that is directed by someone in favor of their interests.

‘They would have to explain why they don’t contrast the information… They don’t want a truth to ruin their “news”‘.

Jorge released the statement after a Saudi source told AFP that the 35-year-old would be ‘paying in Saudi next season’ and that the move was a ‘done deal’.

However, Messi’s entourage told GetFootballNewsFrance that no agreement had been reached with the Saudi outfit and Jorge has now shutdown claims entirely.