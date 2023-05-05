Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 5, 2023 – La Liga chief Javier Tebas has warned that Lionel Messi will not be earning any more than what he currently receives at PSG if he returns to Barcelona this summer.

He made claims that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will have to take an enforced pay cut if he is to seal a switch back to the Nou Camp at the end of the season.

‘If Barça signs Leo Messi, his salary will be less than what it is at Paris Saint-Germain,’ claimed Tebas, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

‘His return is now conditional on selling players. I think that Barça will get a good amount from selling players this summer’.

The Catalan giants are currently in the midst of a financial crisis that has left them unable to make any signings unless they can raise £178million from player sales.

Messi has been linked with a return to the club where he spent 17 years of his career after it was confirmed that he will be departing PSG at the end of the campaign, although the Blaugrana will battle it out with Inter Miami and Al-Hilal.