Wednesday May 3, 2023 – Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season amid reports his father, Jorge, informed PSG of the decision a month ago.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there are ‘no doubts’ that Messi will depart the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season.

It is understood that his father told PSG that a decision had been made last month ‘due to the project’. This was the final breaking point, Romano states.

This comes after Messi was suspended for two weeks by the club after making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. His decision strained his relationship with the Ligue 1 side, but Romano has now reported that his decision to leave was made last month.

Messi posed with his wife Antonella during photos in Saudi Arabia, where he had pre-arranged a visit for one of his commercial commitments as an ambassador for tourism.

The World Cup winner signed a £25m-a-year deal with Saudi Arabia last year to become a tourism ambassador.