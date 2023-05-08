Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 8, 2023 – Lionel Messi has returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain after his suspension over an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Ligue 1 club tweeted a photograph of the World Cup winner in training kit with the message: “Leo Messi back in training this Monday morning.

The Argentine superstar had been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for two weeks for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Argentina World Cup winner had pre-arranged the visit for one of his commercial commitments as an ambassador for tourism there.

PSG players were supposed to be off on Monday, but following their 3-1 defeat to Lorient on Sunday, manager Christophe Galtier called the squad in for training instead. But Messi was already in transit to Saudi Arabia and unable to turn back.

On Friday, Messi apologised in a social media message to the club and his team-mates for missing the training session.

‘I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always,’ Messi began in the 39-second clip shared onto his Instagram story.

‘I had this trip organised and I couldn’t cancel it. I had already cancelled it before. I apologise to my team-mates and I’m waiting for what the club wants to do with me.’

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner joined PSG from Barcelona in August 2021 after the Catalan club ran into severe financial difficulties. Barcelona wants to re-sign him this summer but it is unclear whether they can agree a deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal willing to offer him a huge offer of more than £350m a year.