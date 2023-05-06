Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Renowned media personality Sheila Mwanyigah has finally cleared the air on rumours that she is expectant.

Sheila, who was once said to be secretly dating former Nation Media Group CEO Linus Gitahi, recently found herself at the center of pregnancy rumours after she shared some photos on her social media accounts.

The photos showed her with a slightly bulging belly.

Some people started speculating that she might be pregnant.

However, she has clarified that she is not pregnant.

Sheila said it is not yet time for her to become a mother.

“I see online everyone is sending congratulatory messages. Really, seriously? I know you want good things for me guys, but keep praying for me but when Jesus says yes, nobody can say no. It is not yet time. I am gonna tell you what time it is,” she said in a video.

Below are photos of Sheila that sparked pregnancy rumours.

