Monday May 22, 2023 – Twitter users have given interesting reactions after someone asked who the best actor in history is.
Twitter user, @Mrblackog took to the social media platform on Monday afternoon, May 22, to share a collage of Hollywood actors Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson, Idris Elba and Will Smith with the caption; “Who is the best black actor in history?”
Interestingly, two time Oscar winner, Denzel Washington was left out of the collage.
See some interesting replies to the question below.
