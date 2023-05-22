Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 22, 2023 – Twitter users have given interesting reactions after someone asked who the best actor in history is.

Twitter user, @Mrblackog took to the social media platform on Monday afternoon, May 22, to share a collage of Hollywood actors Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson, Idris Elba and Will Smith with the caption; “Who is the best black actor in history?”

Interestingly, two time Oscar winner, Denzel Washington was left out of the collage.

See some interesting replies to the question below.