Wednesday, 10 May 2023 – Controversial city preacher Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church and Prayer Centre was filmed asking his congregants to flood his frozen bank accounts with money in the form of tithes and offerings.

The embattled man of God was preaching at his church in Mavueni last Sunday after he was released on bail.

He urged his congregants to send the money to his bank accounts so as to shame detectives who sought a court order to have the accounts frozen.

“Leo tutoe sadaka kwa hizo accounts wamefunga washangae,” Ezekiel told his followers, adding that by doing so, detectives will know that his followers send money to him willingly.

His remarks came after more than 25 bank accounts that are linked to him were frozen by the court.

The court blocked Pastor Odero and his associates from withdrawing or transferring the money for at least 30 days as police conduct investigations.

The order was served to respective managers at Co-operative Bank, NCBA, Equity, KCB, HFC and Safaricom.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.