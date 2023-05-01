Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Javi Gracia’s position as manager of Leeds United is in serious doubt just 10 weeks after his appointment following Sunday’s 4-1 collapse at Bournemouth.

Mail Sport understands owner Andrea Radrizzani is considering making another managerial change in a desperate bid to save the Whites from relegation with just four games to go.

Gracia was only appointed on a short-term basis in February following the sacking of Jesse Marsch and has had just 11 Premier League games in charge.

But after winning three of his first six top-flight matches, the Spaniard led the club to four defeats in five, leaving Leeds just a point clear of the relegation zone.

Radrizzani and the club’s board are now weighing up their options ahead of Saturday’s visit to league leaders Manchester City.

One name being talked about by sources close to the club is that of Lee Bowyer, the former Leeds midfielder.

The 46-year-old is currently out of work after being sacked by Birmingham last summer and he could emerge as a short-term option that would galvanise supporters.