Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 29 May 2023 – A randy lecturer asked for sexual favours from two medical students after he caught them cheating in an exam.

In the leaked WhatsApp chats, the lecturer threatens to report the students to the exam council for cheating.

However, one of the students who had a conversation with the lecturer on WhatsApp pleads with him not to take the matter to the exam council.

The lecturer insists it is a serious matter and reminds her that cheating in a medical exam has serious repercussions.

“This is a medical exam not like any other. Once you are caught cheating, you are done,” he says.

The student desperately tries to ask for forgiveness from the lecturer and once he realizes that she is desperate, he takes advantage of her situation and starts asking for sexual favours from her.

He instructs her to go to his office with her colleague in the evening before he leaves work and insists that they should not wear trousers.

He reminds her that she risks being suspended for cheating in the exams yet she is in her 5th year.

Watch the leaked WhatsApp chats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.