Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Flamboyant city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has blasted President William Ruto’s cabinet, comparing it to a popular dingy brothel in Nairobi.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kipkorir begged the Head of State to reshuffle his cabinet because he has lost control since most Cabinet Secretaries are on looting sprees like prostitutes from Sabina Joy pub.

“Our CSes are behaving like fresh recruits of Sabina Joy … In a hurry to pilfer the pockets of the public, they serve!” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page.

Sabina Joy is a dingy brothel in CBD where men from across the country go to satisfy their manly needs.

The pub has a mixture of slay queens and old women who wear skimpy dresses to flaunt their goodies to thirsty men who flock to the pub in thousands.

In another tweet, Kipkorir said Ruto‘s cabinet is dysfunctional like Sabina Joy’s waiters.

He further advised Ruto to reshuffle the cabinet before the arrival of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who arrived in the country on Wednesday.

“As he welcomes Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsiang Loong, President William Ruto needs to do a Cabinet reshuffle.

“Singapore is what it is because its Founder Lee Kuan Yew had absolute control of the Cabinet.

“Our current Cabinet is dysfunctional like Sabina Joy waiters!” Kipkorir stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.