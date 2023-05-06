Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Prominent lawyer Cliff Ombeta has shared photos of Kilifi International School owned by controversial televangelist Ezekiel Odera of New Life Prayer Centre.

The newly-built school sits on Pastor Ezekiel’s vast land in Mavueni.

Sharing the photos on his Twitter account, Ombeta wrote, “At Kilifi International School. Pastor Ezekiel takes education issues seriously”.

Besides the international school, Pastor Ezekiel is setting up other multi-million projects.

See photos of the school.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.