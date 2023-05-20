Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 20, 2023 – Late hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur will have a street in Oakland renamed after him, following an ‘unanimous vote by the city council’ on Tuesday, May 16.

The rapper, who first moved to the Bay Area as a teenager, got his first break in 1991 as a member of the group Digital Underground and credited his time in Marin City as the ‘location where he got his game,’ according to legislation, obtained by NBC.

‘A stretch of MacArthur Boulevard by Lake Merritt where Shakur once lived will keep its existing name, but also receive the additional, honorary name of Tupac Shakur Way,’ according to the publication.

The Tupac Shakur Foundation will be covering the costs for ‘commemorative plaques and signs signaling the change.’

He was selected to ‘remind people’ of his ‘contributions to Oakland and celebrate art and culture as a catalyst for societal change.’

Tupac died of gunshot wounds suffered in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting in 1996, at just 25, after paramedics rushed him to the ICU at University Medical Center.

He was ‘shot him four times in the chest at a stoplight’ by an ‘unknown gunman in a white Cadillac,’ according to Britannica. In an attempt to save his life, he was placed on life support and put in an induced coma.

Nearly 30 years later, the homicide case remains unsolved. In 2021, the cop, Chris Carroll, who held Tupac as he took his final unaided breath revealed he was still harassed by conspiracy theorists claiming the rapper is alive.

The retired Las Vegas police officer told DailyMailTV he still regularly receives messages on social media and even through the Las Vegas Metro Police Department demanding he ‘come clean’ about the theory the iconic rapper secretly escaped that night.