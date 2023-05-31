Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – CNN international journalist, Larry Madowo, is lucky to be alive after surviving a mass shooting in Floria, US that occurred on Monday evening, May 29, during the annual Memorial Day holiday.

The seasoned journalist was enjoying a meal at a nearby restaurant when armed men opened fire along a beach.

Picking a spot earlier happened to have saved him from the ordeal.

As people ran for cover near a crowded beach boardwalk, Madowo and his associates took shelter inside the restaurant.

“We were at a restaurant on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk in Florida when a shooting happened down the street.I took this picture as we ate. We could have easily been part of US gun violence statistics if we weren’t so hungry & picked the 1st spot” he wrote on Twitter.

Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi reported that the shots were heard after an altercation ensued between two rival groups.

9 people were injured during the mass shooting.

The victims were rushed to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

The gunfire that rang out as people gathered at the end of Memorial Day weekend was one of at least 262 mass shootings in the US so far this year.

