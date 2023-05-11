Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 11, 2023 – A large explosion rocked Milan setting several vehicles alight in the city centre on Thursday morning, May 11.

In footage captured by Italian news channel Sky TG24, several vehicles can be seen engulfed in flames.

The blast occurred in Via Pier Lombardo at approximately 11.30am local time with a large cloud of black smoke visible from across the city.

The explosion occurred from a parked van which was carrying oxygen cannisters, the city’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala said.

Mr Sala ruled out foul play and confirmed that no-one had died in the incident.

The mayor added that the driver of the van had told the fire brigade that the blaze had started in his engine, adding: “He quickly grabbed the oxygen cylinders he was carrying. He tried to limit the damage but then there was an explosion.”

The van was parked on the corner of the street and sparked a chain reaction setting five vehicles ablaze, according to reports. He added that the driver had sustained only light injuries.

The fire also spread to a nearby pharmacy and apartment building.

Mobile phone footage shot at the scene showed crowds of people gathering around the incident in the Porta Romana neighbourhood of the city before police arrived to cordon off the area.

According to reports, a nearby school, the Istituto Suore Mantellate, and a residential building were evacuated following the blast.

The fire brigade said one person had been injured. There were no reports of any deaths.