Monday May 8, 2023 – A Kenyan woman has reportedly killed her 3-year-old son and dumped the body in a quarry because her new boyfriend didn’t want a child.

One Ayoki, who disclosed this on Facebook on Sunday, May 7, 2023, said the incident happened in Obunga, Kisumu County.

“A lady in her twenties from Obunga strangled to death her three year old son and dumped the body Kanyakwar Quarry.

Locals who saw raised an alarm when she tried to escape.

She was arrested by area chief and booked into Obunga police Police station.

It is said that the lady was frustrated in life and was about to move in with a new boyfriend who didn’t want a child. She then thought it wise to take her child’s life.” he wrote.