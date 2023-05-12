Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 12, 2023 – A lady has been captured in a viral video landing back a slap on a soldier who first assaulted her in a mall while accusing her of being a thief.

While questioning her at the mall, the soldier took the law into her own hands by slapping the young lady who she accused of being a thief.

The lady who then got into a scuffle with the soldier, landed back a slap at the security operative while also stating that she is not a thief.

