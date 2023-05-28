Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 28, 2023 – A Zambian lady has shut down her aunt who body-shamed her during her late mother’s one year memorial service.

The lady, who disclosed this on Twitter on Saturday, May 27, 2023, said she told her aunt that she is ugly, adding that bleaching has left her burnt and unrecognizable.

“It’s my mum’s memorial & an aunt decided to tell me I should go on a diet coz I am too fat. This is the dress I was wearing. Anyway she’s demanding I apologize coz I said she looks uglier than she did at the funeral last yr coz the bleaching has left her burnt and unrecognizable,”

“We are the same body size by they way. I believe in practicing kindness if it’s directed to me and vice versa if it’s not. Those women were nothing but vile today, either they have learnt their lesson today or they will complain to the wind coz let any of them try me,”

“Guys don’t worry I am not apologizing, even if my mother were alive they would not coax an apology out of me. When people body shame you they know exactly what they are doing. We literally have big bodies in this family nd yet they want me to show up looking like Naomi Campbell.”