Saturday May 27, 2023 – A lady has shared her experience from being engaged to a Pastor.

@Mz_Oladoyin in her tweet recalled how the Pastor made her go through so much stress after a long trip. She further revealed that after she pushed back, he started comparing her to some Christian sisters in the church.

She tweeted;

“Come o I was engaged to a Pastor then. I travelled 7 hours journey to see Uncle and on getting to where I will be staying uncle called that there’s a vigil that night and I must attend That was when I knew I was in soup.

“After little argument I sha attended. On getting to church, it was prayers all through while standing no sitting down or dozing. I had no time to rest and I was so exhausted till day break . Saturday morning I had to cook for us to eat and all so I was busy all through also.

“Sunday morning I just texted that I am weak and need rest and I am not going to church that’s when problem started with Pastor. To appease Pastor I told him to let me take him to one big restaurant for a date . Throughout the outing baba gave me attitude and didn’t even eat anything. I Kuku ate nitemi Driving back home he started comparing me to Sis Lagbaja and Sis Tamedun. Emi omo Esu.”