Friday May 12, 2023 – A lady has shared a video which captured her experience with a man she claimed is “frustrated” and no longer believes in God.

The man who was speaking loudly in the commercial bus, described those who still believe in God as “slaves”, while also saying that he can’t believe what the bible says as it was written before he was born.

Also claiming that his late parents can’t tell him that God exists, he added that some of the church beliefs and items people buy in churches are man-made and have no power.

Watch the video below