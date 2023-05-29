Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 29, 2023 – A South African writer has revealed the crazy thing she did after her boyfriend broke up with her.

The lady @kGodishoMoloto was responding to a Twitter user who asked people to share some of the craziest things they did after a breakup.

Responding, Moloto stated that she admitted herself into a hospital after the breakup, and had the nurse call her ex to rush down.

She disclosed that she ‘died twice and came back’ after finding out her ex arrived the hospital with his new girlfriend.

Read the post below