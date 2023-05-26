Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 26, 2023 – A lady has revealed that she met her husband through a “detty December hookup”.

Sharing their story on Twitter, @hoelyajoke revealed that they were coursemates in universities and decided to meet and have sex but it eventually led to marriage.

She tweeted;

“I get to know my husband through detty December hook up … we were coursemates back in uni, after NYSC we decided to hook up and fuck, then part ways… but here we are”