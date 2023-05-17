Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 17, 2023 – A South African Twitter user has expressed regret about not ‘eating’ her bestfriend’s boyfriend after she allegedly stole her wigs and handbags.

@Mhana_Fumo revealed that when her money was first stolen, she began overthinking before seeing her with one of her stolen wigs and handbag.

She added that she should have “eaten” her bestfriend’s man when he was proposing and also sent her friend’s cheating files to him.

She tweeted;

“Did I not accidentally meet my bestfriend wearing one of the four frontal wigs that were stolen and handbag. The first time she stole money in my room I thought I was overthinking.

Now fortunately I know my hair and handbag.

“I should have eaten her man who has been proposing an I should have sent her cheating files to her man. But it’s fine”.