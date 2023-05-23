Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 23 May 2023 – A lady is mourning after her close family members died in an accident while heading to her graduation ceremony.

She lost her twin brother, sister, and father in the accident after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck.

The accident happened a few hours before her graduation.

May their soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.