Wednesday May 10, 2023 – A video which captured the moment a female cleaner stood up to a man who has been sexually harassing her for over two years has been shared online.

The lady who tearfully shared her plight with some men gathered at the plaza she was cleaning, revealed that the man has tried many times to sleep with her including luring her with money.

The man who wasn’t coherent when confronted by the men at the scene, tried to hide his face while being filmed.

He was also filmed hurriedly leaving the scene.

Watch the video below