Monday May 15, 2023 – A lady has taken to Facebook to celebrate bagging a PhD in mathematics at the age of 27 from a South African university.

Grace Ogwo said she achieved this despite having a D7 in her WAEC certificate and a C6 in her NECO certificate in the same subject.

Grace who bagged a First Class Honours and was also the best-graduating student in her department during her first degree in Mathematics, was awarded a PhD after 20 publications.

She wrote;

“PhD at 27!!!!!

“Waec (mathematics) D7 ( Methodist high school)

“Neco (Mathematics) C6 (Methodist high school)

“Bsc (Mathematics) first class honours (Mouau) best graduating student mathematics department

“Msc (Mathematical sciences ) 72% ( university of cape town, south Africa)

“Msc (mathematics ) 81% summa cum laude (university of kwazulu-natal , south Africa)

“PhD Mathematics (20 publications)

“God you really over did yourself. Thank you Jesus”