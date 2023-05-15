Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday May 15, 2023 – A lady has taken to Facebook to celebrate bagging a PhD in mathematics at the age of 27 from a South African university.
Grace Ogwo said she achieved this despite having a D7 in her WAEC certificate and a C6 in her NECO certificate in the same subject.
Grace who bagged a First Class Honours and was also the best-graduating student in her department during her first degree in Mathematics, was awarded a PhD after 20 publications.
She wrote;
“PhD at 27!!!!!
“Waec (mathematics) D7 ( Methodist high school)
“Neco (Mathematics) C6 (Methodist high school)
“Bsc (Mathematics) first class honours (Mouau) best graduating student mathematics department
“Msc (Mathematical sciences ) 72% ( university of cape town, south Africa)
“Msc (mathematics ) 81% summa cum laude (university of kwazulu-natal , south Africa)
“PhD Mathematics (20 publications)
“God you really over did yourself. Thank you Jesus”
