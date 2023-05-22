Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday May 22, 2023 – A lady has called out a man who allegedly deceived her into dating him while claiming that he is a single parent.
@Tounsings who gave the name of the man as Oluwatobi Ogundeyi, said he started dating her while his wife was pregnant with their second child.
The Twitter user further alleged that Ogundeyi threatened to kill her after she found out that he’s been married for 5 years and confronted him about it.
See her tweets below and watch the video
