Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 22, 2023 – A lady has called out a man who allegedly deceived her into dating him while claiming that he is a single parent.

@Tounsings who gave the name of the man as Oluwatobi Ogundeyi, said he started dating her while his wife was pregnant with their second child.

The Twitter user further alleged that Ogundeyi threatened to kill her after she found out that he’s been married for 5 years and confronted him about it.

See her tweets below and watch the video

I’ve thought long & hard about calling out @__LOC___ (Oluwatobi Ogundeyi) and I know once you put out your personal business on here, it can get out of control.

But men like him thrive on silence and with each lie I have uncovered, I am sure this is not his first time. — Tee Baby. (@Tounsings) May 21, 2023