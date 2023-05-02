Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 2, 2023 – A lady has called out a man who asked her to have sex with him for a 20k loan.

According to @patootiiee, the man started insulting her after she turned down his request.

She tweeted;

“I asked for loan. This fool said we should have sex. I said no. Started insulting me. Idiot. like if you can’t help. Why not just move along ? Why was it when I asked for help. You wanted to take advantage? Useless human being.”