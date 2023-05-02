Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – A photo of ladies believed to be members of the LGBTQ community exchanging saliva at a popular Nairobi club has sparked reactions.
They boldly kissed in the open as revellers watched.
The photo comes at a time when lesbianism is on the rise in the country.
Check out the trending photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>